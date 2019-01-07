Cook, wife charged with murder of son in Johor

The couple face the death sentence if convicted. — Reuters pic

JOHOR BARU, Jan 7 — A cook and his wife were charged in the Magistrate’s Court today with the murder of the man’s five-year-old son last month.

Mohd Wirah Mohd Yakub, 33, the father of Mohd Dizhwar Dzaky Abdullah, and Nur Aqma Rosli, 22, the stepmother, were accused of committing the offence at a house in Taman Sentosa here between 11am and 10.26pm on December 25.

They face the death sentence if convicted.

Both of them nodded to indicate they understood the charge, read out before Magistrate Rashidah Baharom, but no plea was recorded.

DPP Abd Jalil Salam Muhamad appeared for the prosecution but the couple was not represented.

The court set February 17 for the mention of the case pending a post-mortem report and the result of a DNA test.

Nur Aqma also faces a charge in the Sessions Court of abusing another stepson, Mohammad Dayyan Daffa Mohd Wirah, four, by causing physical injuries.

She pleaded not guilty to the offence, allegedly committed at the same house between June and December 25 last year. The case is before Judge Faiz Dziyauddin.

She faces a maximum fine of RM50,000 or a maximum jail term of 20 years, or both, if convicted.

DPP Suhaili Sapun appeared for the prosecution while Nur Aqma was represented by R. Subash.

The court set February 11 for the mention of the case. — Bernama