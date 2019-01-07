5.4 magnitude quake rattles southern Philippines

MANILA, Jan 7 — An earthquake of 5.4 magnitude rattled Zamboanga del Norte province in the southern Philippines today, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

It said the quake, which struck at 11.11am local time, hit at a depth of 35km, 22km northwest of Baliguian, a town in Zamboanga del Norte province situated at the Zamboanga Peninsula region in Mindanao.

According to Xinhua news agency, the institute said the quake was also felt in the seaside Zamboanga City, adding that the tremor which was tectonic in origin, was not expected to cause damage.

No aftershocks are expected, it added. — Bernama