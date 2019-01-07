Despite verbal spat, Putrajaya assures Sarawak would still receive 50pc tourism tax share

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said the federal government would pay out the tourism tax revenue to states regardless of outstanding debts owed by state governments. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — Sarawak will get its share from half of the tourism tax collected in the state, the Finance Ministry said today despite a public spat.

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said the federal government would pay out the tourism tax revenue to states regardless of outstanding debts owed by state governments.

“This means Sarawak will still receive the Tourism Tax Revenue payment although Sarawak still owes RM2.5 billion with debt arrears of almost RM50 million to the Federal Government,” he said in a statement today.

Lim addressed “false allegations” that Sarawak had been discriminated as it had yet to receive its portion of the tourism tax revenue, pointing out this was untrue as the federal government had yet to make such payments to any states.

“If the Sarawak state government still wants to prolong this matter based on false accusations that are defamatory, it will raise doubts towards their sincerity in working with the Federal Government.

“Instead, such actions would be seen as politically-motivated to plant hatred towards the Federal Government,” he added.

MORE TO COME