Rulers in special meet today after Agong abdicates

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — The Conference of Rulers are holding a special meeting today at Istana Negara here following the sudden abdication of Sultan Muhammad V as the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong.
National news agency Bernama reported the meeting started at 10.10am.
Bernama tweeted that the meeting is to discuss the date for the selection of the 16th Agong.
MORE TO COME
