Rulers in special meet today after Agong abdicates

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — The Conference of Rulers are holding a special meeting today at Istana Negara here following the sudden abdication of Sultan Muhammad V as the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

National news agency Bernama reported the meeting started at 10.10am.

Bernama tweeted that the meeting is to discuss the date for the selection of the 16th Agong.

