Rulers in special meet today after Agong abdicates

Published 1 hour ago on 07 January 2019

Bernama reported that the meeting by the Conference of Rulers started at 10.10am today at the Istana Negara. — Picture by Azneal Ishak
KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — The Conference of Rulers are holding a special meeting today at Istana Negara here following the sudden abdication of Sultan Muhammad V as the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

National news agency Bernama reported the meeting started at 10.10am.

Bernama tweeted that the meeting is to discuss the date for the selection of the 16th Agong.

MORE TO COME

 

