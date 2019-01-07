No request from Umno to run in Cameron Highlands, says MIC sec-gen

MIC secretary-general Datuk Seri S. Vell Paari (right) said MIC is currently looking to field its own candidate for the upcoming Cameron Highlands by-election. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — MIC secretary-general Datuk Seri S. Vell Paari has not receive any request from Barisan Nasional (BN) partner Umno to field a candidate from its party in the upcoming Cameron Highlands by-election.

He also said MIC is currently looking to field its own candidate, after DAP adviser Lim Kit Siang said Umno would likely want its own candidate there to increase the BN's chances to retain the seat.

“There has been no request from Umno to contest the Cameron Highlands seat.

“Request is only for a winnable candidate. Currently we are evaluating a number of candidates. Once a decision is made, an announcement will be made to both the public and the media,” he said in a brief statement.

The Pahang parliamentary seat has been contested and won by MIC since it was created in 2003.

MIC vice-president Datuk C. Sivarraajh ran and won the seat in GE14 last year but was later stripped as its MP when the Election Court ruled that voters had been bribed to favour the BN.

The Election Commission has also declared that Sivarraajh is barred from contesting and even voting for the next five years.

The Pakatan Harapan coalition has named its candidate as M. Manogaran from DAP, who also challenged Sivarraajh in last year’s polls and lost by a slim margin.

Nominations for the seat is on January 12 while polling is on January 26.