List of key 2019 Golden Globe winners

Christian Bale, Best Actor Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy for ‘Vice’, accepts his award at the 76th Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 7, 2019. — Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 7 — Here are the winners in key categories at the 76th Golden Globe Awards, which were handed out today in Beverly Hills.

Queen biopic Bohemian Rhaspody pulled a major upset, taking home two top prizes — best drama film and best actor for Rami Malek, who played the band’s frontman Freddie Mercury.

Civil rights dramedy Green Book took home three prizes overall, and Mexican filmmaker Alfonso Cuaron’s Roma won two Globes.

Film

Best film, drama: Bohemian Rhapsody

Best film, musical or comedy: Green Book

Best actor, drama: Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Best actress, drama: Glenn Close, The Wife

Best actor, musical or comedy: Christian Bale, Vice

Best actress, musical or comedy: Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Best supporting actor: Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Best supporting actress: Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Best director: Alfonso Cuaron, Roma

Best foreign language film: Roma (Mexico)

Best screenplay: Green Book — Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie and Peter Farrelly

Best original song: Shallow (from A Star Is Born) — Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, Andrew Wyatt

Best animated feature: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Television

Best drama series: The Americans (FX)

Best drama actor: Richard Madden, Bodyguard

Best drama actress: Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Best musical or comedy series: The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

Best musical or comedy actor: Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Best musical or comedy actress: Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Best supporting actor (all categories): Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal

Best limited series or TV movie: The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)

Best limited series or TV movie actor: Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Best limited series or TV movie actress: Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Film s with multiple wins

Green Book: 3

Bohemian Rhapsody: 2

Roma: 2 — AFP