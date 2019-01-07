List of key 2019 Golden Globe winners

LOS ANGELES, Jan 7 — Here are the winners in key categories at the 76th Golden Globe Awards, which were handed out today in Beverly Hills.
Queen biopic Bohemian Rhaspody pulled a major upset, taking home two top prizes — best drama film and best actor for Rami Malek, who played the band’s frontman Freddie Mercury.
Civil rights dramedy Green Book took home three prizes overall, and Mexican filmmaker Alfonso Cuaron’s Roma won two Globes.
Film
Best film, drama: Bohemian Rhapsody
Best film, musical or comedy: Green Book
Best actor, drama: Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Best actress, drama: Glenn Close, The Wife
Best actor, musical or comedy: Christian Bale, Vice
Best actress, musical or comedy: Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Best supporting actor: Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Best supporting actress: Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Best director: Alfonso Cuaron, Roma
Best foreign language film: Roma (Mexico)
Best screenplay: Green Book — Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie and Peter Farrelly
Best original song: Shallow (from A Star Is Born) — Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, Andrew Wyatt
Best animated feature: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Television
Best drama series: The Americans (FX)
Best drama actor: Richard Madden, Bodyguard
Best drama actress: Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Best musical or comedy series: The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
Best musical or comedy actor: Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Best musical or comedy actress: Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Best supporting actor (all categories): Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal
Best limited series or TV movie: The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)
Best limited series or TV movie actor: Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Best limited series or TV movie actress: Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Film s with multiple wins
Green Book: 3
Bohemian Rhapsody: 2
Roma: 2 — AFP