Malay Rulers likely to follow convention for next Agong, says Perak rep

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V attends the Warriors' Day Celebration in Putrajaya July 31, 2018. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

IPOH, Jan 7 — The Conference of Rulers is expected to adhere to the rotation list that places the Pahang Sultan as next Yang di-Pertuan Agong, said Perak assemblyman Abdul Aziz Bari.

The former constitutional law expert said convention played a significant role in the country’s royalty, and predicted that the Durbar was unlikely to depart from this following Sultan Muhammad V’s sudden abdication yesterday.

“It is normal in any monarchy in the world to follow a tradition, that is certain. The Rulers know who will succeed,” the Tebing Tinggi assemblyman told Malay Mail when contacted today.

Pahang’s Sultan Ahmad Shah, who was the Agong from 1979 to 1984, is the next to assume the country’s throne, but his current state of health prompted speculation that the Conference of Rulers could move to the next monarch on the list, the Sultan of Johor.

However, Abdul Aziz said Pahang could still provide the next Agong if the state’s regent is installed as the sultan.

“Tunku Abdullah could take his father’s place and at the same time, prepare him to become the Sultan,” he explained.

Abdul Aziz also dismissed talk that the Deputy Agong, Perak Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah, could serve out the remainder of Sultan Muhammad’s current term.

Sultan Nazrin was the acting Agong during Sultan Muhammad’s absence last year.

“A new election must be conducted to determine the new Agong,” he added.

Sultan Muhammad V stepped down as Agong yesterday, just two years and 24 days into his five-year term.

The Kelantan Ruler only returned to the country days earlier, after an extended period of leave for medical reasons at the end of last year.

Comptroller of the Royal Household Datuk Wan Ahmad Dahlan Ad Aziz made the announcement through a statement yesterday.