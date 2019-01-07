‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ wins best drama film, best actor at Golden Globes

Rami Malek, winner of Best Actor Motion Picture, Drama, accepts his award at the 76th Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 7, 2019. — Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 7 — Bohemian Rhapsody today pulled a major upset at the Golden Globes, walking away with two top prizes — best drama film and best actor for Rami Malek, who plays Queen frontman Freddie Mercury in the biopic about the iconic band.

The film bested early favourite A Star Is Born, box office superhero hit Black Panther, Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman, and If Beale Street Could Talk.

In the best actor category, Malek triumphed over Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born), Willem Dafoe (At Eternity’s Gate), Lucas Hedges (Boy Erased) and John David Washington in BlacKkKlansman. — AFP