Glenn Close attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California January 7, 2019. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 7 — Outside bet Glenn Close won a best actress Golden Globe today for her role as a woman who refuses to remain in the shadow of her husband in The Wife, catapulting her into Oscars contention.

Close bested favourite Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born) as well as Nicole Kidman (Destroyer), Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me?) and Rosamund Pike (A Private War) on her way to a third career Globe. — AFP