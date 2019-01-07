Penang CM hopes Bukit Kukus stop-work order will end soon

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow speaks to the press after a monthy assembly with state civil servants in George Town January 7, 2019. — Picture by Sayuti Zainuddin

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 7 — Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow expressed hope that work at the Bukit Kukus paired road site may resume soon, following a stop-work order after a deadly landslide over two months ago.

He said a state special committee investigating the landslide that killed nine workers has already submitted a full report to the state exco for further action.

“We are now awaiting a full report from MBPP on the incident and they will be presenting it to the state exco this Wednesday,” he said, using the initials of the Penang Island City Council that is the owner of the Bukit Kukus paired road project.

Chow said the state exco will consider recommendations from both reports on the incident before making a final decision on the incident.

“The state exco will the instruct the MBPP to take appropriate actions based on the recommendations from the reports,” he said.

Chow also hoped other federal agencies such as the Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) and Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB), which are also investigating the incident, have completed their investigations.

“We hope that the stop-work order on the project will be lifted soon so that we can continue with the project,” he said.

Last October, a landslide at the construction site of the highway brought down containers that served as workers’ quarters at the site, killing nine foreign workers.

A stop-work order was issued against the project pending investigations into the cause of the incident and those responsible for it.

The project was an elevated highway project connecting Paya Terubong to Relau. It was scheduled for completion this year but was delayed due to the incident.