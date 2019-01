Nicholas Hoult and Olivia Colman arrive at the 76th Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 7, 2019. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 7 — British actress Olivia Colman bagged her second Golden Globe today as she took home best actress in a comedy for her acclaimed performance as Queen Anne in Yorgos Lanthimos’ period piece The Favourite.

The 44-year-old, who got her start on British television series including Ricky Gervais’ The Office, beat Emily Blunt (Mary Poppins Returns), Elsie Fisher (Eighth Grade), Charlize Theron (Tully) and Constance Wu (Crazy Rich Asians) to the accolade. — AFP