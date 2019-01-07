Umno will take Cameron Highlands from you, Kit Siang tells MIC

MIC vice-president Datuk C. Sivarraajh won Cameron Highlands in the 14th general election but was stripped of the seat after the Special Election Court concluded that there was vote buying. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

IPOH, Jan 7 — Umno will contest the Cameron Highlands by-election, DAP’s Lim Kit Siang claimed today when telling MIC it has no further reason to stay in Barisan Nasional (BN).

The Iskandar Puteri MP alleged that the Malay nationalist party will field a candidate in the federal seat traditionally contested by MIC.

“Cameron Highlands has never been contested by Umno in the past 60 years since Merdeka and the latest development shows the arrogance of Umno as far as the other BN parties are concerned,” he said in a statement here after leading a walkabout with Pakatan Harapan’s candidate M. Manogaran at Kampung Raja.

Umno has not made such an announcement, however.

Despite this, Lim told MIC to quit BN to salvage its dignity.

MIC vice-president Datuk C. Sivarraajh won Cameron Highlands in the 14th general election but was stripped of the seat and disqualified from contesting for five years after the Special Election Court concluded that there was vote buying.

The Election Commission has set polling for the by-election on January 26, with nominations to be conducted on January 12.