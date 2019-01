Best Director Motion Picture and Best Motion Picture Foreign Language for ‘Roma’ winner Alfonso Cuaron poses with the trophy at the 76th Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 7, 2019. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 7 — Auteur Alfonso Cuaron picked up the third Golden Globe of his career today for directing Roma, his deeply evocative, semi-autobiographical paean to growing up in 1970s Mexico.

The filmmaker, who won earlier in the night for Best Foreign Film, saw off competition in the directing category from Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born), Peter Farrelly (Green Book), Spike Lee (BlacKkKlansman) and Adam McKay (Vice).

Cuaron’s first Globe came in 2014 for directing Gravity. — AFP