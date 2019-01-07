Bursa Malaysia remains higher at mid-morning

A view of the bursa stock market exchange board in RHB Investment Bank in Kuala Lumpur February 6, 2018. — Picture Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — Bursa Malaysia remained higher at mid-morning today on persistent buying momentum and in tandem with regional peers.

At 11.00am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) jumped 11.38 points to 1,681.16 from Friday’s close of 1,681.16.

The local bourse opened 5.14 points higher at 1,674.92.

Market breadth was positive with 519 gainers to 175 losers, while 251 counters were unchanged, 920 untraded and 22 others suspended.

Trading was active with turnover at 1.15 billion shares worth RM523.25 million.

Among heavyweights, Maybank rose 12 sen to RM9.47, Public Bank gained four sen to RM24.70, TNB strengthened 24 sen to RM13.70, CIMB increased six sen to RM5.69, Hong Leong Bank went up 12 sen to RM20.60 and Petronas Chemicals declined 18 sen to RM9.08.

Of actives, Ace market debutant DPI Holdings advanced two sen to 27 sen, Hibiscus Petroleum was 5.5 sen higher at 95 sen, V.S Industry went up 1.5 sen to 75 sen, Hubline edged up half-a-sen to five sen and My E.G. improved two sen to 96.5 sen. Bumi Armada eased half-a-sen to 15 sen.

The FBM Emas Index jumped 102.48 points to 11,515.5, the FBMT 100 Index expanded 96.58 points to 11,419.92 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index appreciated 104.5 points to 11,461.41.

The FBM Ace Index was 57.43 points higher at 4,351.86 and the FBM 70 soared 192.25 points to 13,216.05.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index surged 139.92 points to 17,381.71 and the Plantation Index was up by 60.44 points to 6,941.34, and the Industrial Products and Services Index inched down 0.17 of a point to 165.46. — Bernama