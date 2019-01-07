Bukit Aman questions ex-DPM’s son over blog post on Agong’s abdication

Mohd Tamrin confirmed with Malay Mail that he would be questioned by the police today. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

JOHOR BARU, Jan 7 — Datuk Mohd Tamrin Abdul Ghafar is currently being questioned by federal police over an article he posted last week on Sultan Muhammad V who yesterday stepped down as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

The 71-year-old son of former deputy prime minister Tun Abdul Ghafar Baba said he received a call from the police to meet them in Kuala Lumpur for his statement to be recorded on the January 3 blog post that touched on Sultan Muhammad V’s two-month leave for medical treatment in early November last year, which was also when international media reported the Kelantan Ruler’s purported marriage to a former Russian beauty queen.

“I will be accompanied by my lawyer to meet with the police officers at Bukit Aman’s Commercial Crime Investigations Department in Kuala Lumpur later today,” Mohd Tamrin told Malay Mail today.

He later said he is being questioned at Menara 238 on Jalan Tun Razak in the capital city.

Mohd Tamrin said the police did not tell him what law he was being questioned under, but added that he will give his full cooperation to investigators as he had nothing to hide.

He added that he was confident that his blog post did not violate any law, belittle or insult the Malaysian royal institution.

“What I wrote was my opinion as a Malaysian regarding the current state of affairs surrounding our country’s constitutional monarch,” the former Batu Berendam MP said.

On January 3, Mohd Tamrin wrote a 25-point post in Malay, titled “Antara King Edward VIII dan King Muhammad V” (Between King Edward VIII and King Muhammad V), urging the then Yang di-Pertuan Agong to declare if he had indeed married during his two-month absence.

He said Malaysians had a right to know if Sultan Muhammad V had indeed married former Miss Moscow Oksana Voevodina in Russia as such an event was of national interest as he was the king of the country.

Mohd Tamrin drew parallels between the sultan’s situation and that of former British monarch King Edward VIII who stepped down due to his marriage with American divorcee Wallis Simpson.

The former Melakan lawmaker described King Edward VIII’s abdication as a noble act that respected the constitutional monarchy system that is also practised in Malaysia.

Mohd Tamrin is no stranger to controversy involving the royal institution. In March last year, more than 100 police reports were lodged against him for allegedly insulting the country’s royal institution in another blog post titled “Sultan Bukan Tuhan” (Sultan is not God).

In the 2018 post, he touched on known historical facts, the role of the federal Constitution, the rights of the people, the law and his advice to the Malay rulers.