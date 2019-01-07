AirAsia to stop charging KLIA2 fee to keep fares low

The low-cost carrier will cease charging the RM3 fee for all flights departing KLIA2 from today. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — AirAsia Group Bhd will cease charging the RM3 fee for all flights departing the Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (KLIA2) starting today, in a move to keep air fares low.

“We have said from the very beginning that KLIA2 is not fit for low-cost carrier operations. We will be going directly to Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) for all the extra costs,” AirAsia Malaysia chief executive officer, Riad Asmat said in a statement today.

The KLIA2 fee was introduced in May 2014 to cover the additional costs at the airport due to the use of mandatory facilities imposed by MAHB.

It includes the aerobridges and SITA (airport management) check-in and boarding systems compared to the Low-Cost Carrier Terminal (LCCT) previously. — Bernama