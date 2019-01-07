Is this the iPhone XI for 2019?

The next iPhone is speculated to come with a triple-camera setup and the alleged render shows a rather large camera bump with an oddly arranged camera array, LED flash and a hole that’s likely to be a microphone. — Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — It’s barely a week into 2019 and there’s now a purported leak of the upcoming iPhone. Serial leakster @Onleaks has dropped two high resolution renders of what he claims to be an iPhone XI.

The next iPhone is speculated to come with a triple-camera setup and the alleged render shows a rather large camera bump with an oddly arranged camera array, LED flash and a hole that’s likely to be a microphone.

Unfortunately, there are no views for the front and the sides. If we look at the image above, Apple is still retaining a long power button on the right and its typical volume rocker on the left.

According to Onleaks via Digit.in, this year’s iPhones are still in the Engineering Validation Test (EVT) stage so it’s highly likely that the final product will look different when it launches in September.

Similar like last year, Apple is expected to release three iPhone models which include a cheaper variant to succeed the iPhone XR.

Since Apple takes symmetrical design very seriously, it is hard to believe that the actual triple camera array will look as ugly as this.

It’s as if they took the Huawei Mate 20 Pro‘s camera module and then shifted some sensors around so that it looks different.

For the 3rd camera, it might not be an ultra-wide-angle lens like the ones featured on its competitors.

It is speculated that Apple will be including a long-range 3D camera on its next iPhone. This could be similar to the 3D ToF camera that’s found on the Oppo R17 Pro and Honor View 20.

For now, we recommend taking this render with a pinch of salt since it’s just too early for such leaks. This could be one of the many prototypes Apple is working on at the moment. We should be seeing something more substantial sometime in the middle of this year. — SoyaCincau