Christian Bale and Sibi Blazic arrive at the 76th Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 7, 2019. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 7 — Christian Bale today won a Golden Globe for best actor in a musical/comedy film for his portrayal of former US vice president Dick Cheney in Vice.

Bale bested a tough field: Viggo Mortensen (Green Book), Lin-Manuel Miranda for Mary Poppins Returns, Robert Redford (The Old Man & The Gun) and John C. Reilly in Stan & Ollie. — AFP