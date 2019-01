Amatus Sami-Karim (left) and Mahershala Ali arrive at the 76th Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 6, 2019. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 7 — Mahershala Ali today won the Golden Globe for best supporting actor in a film for his portrayal of a black classical pianist touring the American South in the 1960s with an Italian-American driver in Green Book.

Ali bested Timothee Chalamet (Beautiful Boy), Adam Driver (BlacKkKlansman), Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?) and Sam Rockwell (Vice). — AFP

