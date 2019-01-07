FT Ministry’s welfare arm admits to delay in uniforms for school kids

Students attend the first day of school at Sekolah Kebangsaan Silibin in Ipoh January 2, 2019. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — Yayasan Wilayah Persekutuan (YWP), the charity arm of the Federal Territories Ministry, had to apologise after failing to deliver school supplies including uniforms and shoes to hundreds, possibly thousands of students, ahead of the new academic year that started on January 2.

YWP corporate communications, research and special task division manager Ida Harlina Ikhwan Nasir confirmed the delay, The Star reported today.

“We apologise for the unexpected delay.

“Since we are dealing with hundreds of schools, there are procedures to follow and that would take time.

“Details like getting the right uniform and shoe sizes also delayed things further when the order was made,” she was quoted as saying.

According to Ida Harlina, 20,000 students from the bottom 20 percentile of wage earners in the national capital are to benefit from YWP’s free school uniform and shoes programme this year compared to 16,000 students last year.

The programme has been running for the past few years, and the free school supplies were supposed to be passed by YWP to the respective MPs in the city for distribution this year, The Star reported.

An aide to Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng told the daily that their office had not received the items promised in early December, which were to be distributed to 400 students in the constituency.