Regina King wins best supporting actress Golden Globe for ‘Beale Street’

Regina King arrives at the 76th Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 6, 2019. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 7 — American actress Regina King called for gender equality in Hollywood as she won a Golden Globe for best supporting actress today for her turn as a mother in Barry Jenkins’ romantic drama If Beale Street Could Talk.

In a crowded field, the 47-year-old bested Amy Adams (Vice), Claire Foy (First Man), and Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz, who were both in The Favourite.

Producers tried to play King off the stage but she stood her ground to offer a reminder that Hollywood is marking the first anniversary of the Time’s Up initiative to combat workplace sexual harassment — and to offer a challenge.

“Time’s up times two,” she said, echoing a message seen all night on the red carpet.

“I just want to say that I’m going to use my platform right now to say in the next two years, everything that I produce, I’m making a vow and it’s going to be tough, to make sure that everything that I produce is 50 percent women,” she said to cheers.

“I just challenge anyone out there who is in a position of power, not just in our industry, in all industries, I challenge you to challenge yourselves and stand with us in solidarity and do the same.” — AFP