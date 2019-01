Yamani Hafez Musa takes his oath as an MP during the swearing-in ceremony in Parliament January 7, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — Yamani Hafez Musa was finally sworn in as Sipitang MP in Parliament at 10.05am today after a delay of eight months.

The son of former Sabah chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman is the last federal lawmaker to take his oath of office before Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Seri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof.

