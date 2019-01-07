In battle for Cameron Highlands, Kit Siang sees chance to take Pahang

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Cameron Highlands candidate from DAP M. Manogaran during a press conference at Yayasan Al Bukhary in Kuala Lumpur January 4, 2019. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — DAP adviser Lim Kit Siang today spelt out the stakes for the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition’s capture of Cameron Highlands in the January 26 by-election.

To the veteran lawmaker, winning the Pahang parliamentary seat will prise open the door to take the rest of the central state that is currently governed by the Umno-led Barisan Nasional (BN) and remains one of its last bastions, in the next general election due in under five years.

“The Cameron Highlands by-election is in fact the opening shot of Pakatan Harapan for the 15th general election to capture the Pahang state government to be able to resolve the land problem of the Orang Asli,” he said in a statement.

He noted that the Cameron Highlands by-election is the first one involving a BN constituency after the landmark GE14 last year. The previous four — three state and one parliamentary — by-elections called were in PH-controlled seats.

Cameron Highlands has also long been contested by MIC, but Lim believes the Indian component party in BN will face opposition from partner Umno to field a candidate there this time around.

“I will not be surprised if MIC is also not allowed to contest in the Cameron Highlands by-election by Umno, for high stakes are involved in this by-election: It is not only a life-and-death political battle for the Pahang mentri besar, it is also a life-and-death political battle for Umno and Barisan Nasional,” he said.

The Iskandar Puteri MP also took a swipe at Datuk Seri Najib Razak and the latter’s latest prediction of the January 26 vote outcome.

“Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak is confident that Barisan Nasional will have an easy victory in the by-election.

“But just as he was proven wrong in the last general election in May last year when he was confident of an easy and great victory to the extent of BN winning back the two-thirds parliamentary majority, I hope that Najib will be proven wrong again that BN will have a victory in the Cameron Highlands by-election,” Lim said.

He then exhorted PH members to work hard to ensure their candidate, M. Manogaran, becomes the next Cameron Highlands MP in the upcoming polls.

The Cameron Highlands by-election, which will be held on January 26, was triggered after the Election Court nullified the 2018 election result in the seat as it ruled that voters had been bribed to vote in favour of BN.