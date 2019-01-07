Innovation high on the agenda at 2019 SIHH watch fair

People visit the stand of Swiss luxury watch manufacturer International Watch Co, also known as IWC, on the opening day of the 28th International Fine Watchmaking Exhibition SIHH in Geneva January 15, 2018. — AFP pic

GENEVA, Jan 7 — The watch industry’s first major event of the year, the Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie (SIHH), returns January 14 at the Palexpo exhibition centre in Geneva, Switzerland. The trade show will see the industry’s various players define the major trends of 2019 while offering the public a glimpse of their latest timepieces and technical innovations.

The new year brings a new edition of one of the world’s biggest watch shows, the SIHH. Innovation and interactivity are firmly on the agenda at this year’s event, held January 14-17 — one day shorter than previous editions — at Palexpo in Geneva. The four-day trade show will set the stage for the biggest watch brands to present their latest creations while also meeting and greeting visitors and discussing the watchmaking world.

For the first time, SIHH organizers will bring a new “LAB” to this 29th edition of the show. In this zone, brands showing at the event and watch industry startups will address various hot topics, such as technical and mechanical innovations, new materials and augmented reality. Four themes will notably be on the agenda, including “Virtual is real” and “Everything is unique.”

Baume & Mercier, BOVET, Panerai and more

No fewer than 35 exhibitors will reveal their latest timepieces, January 14-17, at the Swiss show, including 18 historic watch brands and 17 independent watchmakers, showing off their skills in the Carré des Horlogers. And, for the first time, BOVET will join the historic watch brands invited to show at SIHH.

Visitors will be able to see new creations from A. Lange & Söhne, Audemars Piguet, Parmigiani Fleurier, Roger Dubuis, Vacheron Constantin, Cartier, Greubel Forsey, Hermès, IWC, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Montblanc, Panerai, Baume & Mercier and Piaget.

Christophe Claret, DeWitt, H. Moser & Cie, Laurent Ferrier, Ressence, Romain Gauthier, Urwerk, Armin Strom and Chronométrie Ferdinand Berthoud will be exhibiting in the Carré des Horlogers.

As in previous years, an entire day — January 17 — will be dedicated to public visitors, with opening hours extended to 10pm, allowing watch enthusiasts to meet representatives from some of the world’s biggest watch firms and check out the industry’s upcoming trends. — AFP-Relaxnews