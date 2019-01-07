BTS’ quest for world domination continues: Mattel to launch official dolls summer 2019

BTS have become one of South Korea’s best-known and most valuable musical exports. — AFP pic

HONG KONG, Jan 7 — Not content with taking over the airwaves and every other media platform in existence, BTS are now set to take over toy cabinets everywhere.

Mattel announced today at the Hong Kong Toys & Games Fair that it had inked a worldwide licensing agreement with the seven-member South Korean boy band.

In a statement, under the multi-category licence with BTS under its label, Big Hit Entertainment, Mattel will create dolls, collectible figures, games, and more.

The collaboration launches this summer with a first-ever BTS-inspired toy line created around the likenesses of the band’s seven members: RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook.

The dolls will be fashioned in the looks from the BTS’ iconic and YouTube record-breaking IDOL music video, the statement added.

Known for their boyish good looks and meticulously choreographed dance moves, BTS have become one of South Korea’s best-known and most valuable musical exports.

The Hyundai Research Institute said in December that they are worth more than US$3.6 billion (RM14.84 billion) to the country’s economy every year.

They are also the reason that one in every 13 foreign tourists visited South Korea in 2017, the researchers added.