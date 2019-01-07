Tokyo’s Nikkei opens up more than 3pc

A woman walks in strong wind caused by Typhoon Lan, past an electronic board showing the graphs of the recent movements of Japan's Nikkei average outside a brokerage in Tokyo October 23, 2017. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, Jan 7 — Tokyo stocks opened up more than 3 per cent today, following European and US markets that roared last week on strong US data and dovish comments from the US Federal Reserve.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 3.06 per cent, or 598.00 points, to 20,159.96 in early trade while the broader Topix index jumped 3.05 per cent, or 44.83 points, to 1,515.99.

The robust open in Tokyo came as global investors embraced a strong US jobs report and dovish statements from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell last week.

In recent weeks, investors have aggressively sold down Tokyo shares on general worries about the US economic outlook and earlier falls on Wall Street.

On Friday alone, the Nikkei lost 2.26 per cent.

But investors perked up on the positive news from the US, where the Dow Jones finished up 3.3 per cent on Friday.

“Following market gains made in Europe and the United States, Tokyo shares (the Nikkei) are expected to rise toward the 20,000 level,” Okasan Online Securities said in a commentary issued shortly before the opening bell.

Looking ahead, investors kept their eyes on trade ties between Washington and Beijing, with delegations from both sides set to hold negotiations today.

“Many investors want to see the direction of the US-China trade talks and are also watching foreign exchange rates,” Okasan said. — AFP