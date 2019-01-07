'You're The Worst,' 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine,' 'Black Monday' among new TV series out in January (VIDEO)

'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' launched on the US network Fox in 2013. — Image courtesy of NBC/Youtube

LOS ANGELES, Jan 7 — Some of the series kicking off new runs in January like Black Monday and Roswell, New Mexico are new to television, while the likes of You're The Worst and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt are already well-established. So too is Brooklyn Nine-Nine which will be airing on a new network. Here is a list of five much-awaited televisual feasts about to start in the first month of 2019.

You're The Worst

The unconventional couple returns for a final season. Against all odds, Gretchen and Jimmy's many disappointments have led them to the point where they might just get married. Irreverent and off-beat as always, this fifth season will bring to a conclusion this most unusual love story. Are they about to take it all the way this time?

Out on January 9 on FXX

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Cancelled by Fox, the sitcom will re-emerge on NBC for its sixth season. Jake Peralta, Captain Ray Holt and Sergeant Amy Santiago will be back in the 99th Precinct of the New York City Police Department.

Out on January 10 on NBC.

Roswell, New Mexico

Aliens are once again thick on the ground in Roswell. The CW has breathed new life into this cult noughties series with a host of new characters. The new season will follow Liz Ortecho as she returns to her hometown of Roswell, where she discovers that some of her nearest and dearest are not of this world.

Out on January 15 on The CW.

Black Monday

A look back on the 1987 stock market crash, which was one of the worst in Wall Street history. But what caused this Black Monday? "No one knows who caused it -- until now." Apparently the culprits were a group of outsiders who not only brought down the markets, but also crashed an expensive car and a celebrity birthday party. Comic and violent by turns, the series will document the uncontrollable destiny of Maurice Monroe, played by Don Cheadle.

Out on January 20 on Showtime. — AFP-Relaxnews