Sadness, shock over Sultan Muhammad V’s resignation as Agong

There has been shock and sadness over the resignation of Sultan Muhammad V as the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong.— Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — Leaders and most netizens on social media tonight expressed shock and sadness over the resignation of Sultan Muhammad V as the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

The news of his resignation which became known late this evening received a myriad of reactions, expression of affection and the highest appreciation for the service of Sultan Muhammad V during his reign as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak in a brief posting on his Facebook paid tribute to and gave the highest appreciation to Sultan Muhammad V on his service as the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“We Malaysians pray for his health and that he is protected by Allah. Long live the King! “ he said.

Permatang Pauh Member of Parliament Nurul Izzah Anwar thanked Sultan Muhammad V for giving a full pardon to her father, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“May Malaysia no longer continue having political detainees,” she said on Twitter.

Following the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s resignation, netizens have been asking who his successor will be.

Among the comments posted by netizens were one by Syamil Hmd, who said: “Sad Tuanku. But whatever it is, my King sits on the throne to protect the people. Allahuakhbar, Daulat Tuanku.”

Mohd Irwan Shaffii, meanwhile, wrote: “First time in history. Agong steps down. Never happened before.”

Another netizen, Shahril Aziz, looked back at Sultan Muhammad V’s famous quote which went viral, saying: “Remember Tuanku’s joke at the opening of the Parliament sitting... the hot phrase at that time was ‘sit down, down run’ if you still remember.” — Bernama