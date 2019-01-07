Police detain ‘hangry dad’ who allegedly scalded daughter with hot water

In the incident last week, the girl was allegedly scalded after her father splashed her with hot water for purportedly eating all the food meant for the whole family. — iStock.com pic via AFP

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 7 — The father of an eight-year-old girl who reportedly splashed her with hot water at their house in Air Itam here last week, and his wife, were arrested by police yesterday.

North-east District Police Chief ACP Che Zaimani Che Awang said the 42-year-old man and his wife, 34, were arrested in front of a durian shop at Jalan Paya Terubong, here at about 10am.

“The man who disappeared with his wife and youngest son after the incident was believed to have returned to Penang yesterday.

“Based on tip-offs and information, the police managed to track them down this morning. The case is being investigated under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001,” he said here last night.

He said the couple, who had four children including the victim, would be brought to court today to enable the police to obtain a remand order for further investigation.

In the incident last week, the girl was scalded after her father splashed her with hot water for purportedly eating all the food meant for the whole family.

In the 1am incident, the victim’s arms, ribs and chest were scalded but her condition was reported to be stable. She is the couple’s only daughter.

Meanwhile, Penang Social Welfare Department (JKM) deputy director R.Chitarthany said the girl, who had been placed under JKM’s care, was being treated at the Penang Hospital.

She said that JKM would temporarily place the victim at a shelter for children after she is discharged from the hospital.

“We’ve met the victim’s grandfather and grandmother, who are in their 80s, who are temporarily looking after the victim’s siblings,” Chitarthany added. — Bernama