Stylish differently-abled models take to runway to promote awareness on community

Bill Keith and Rachel Siew strike a pose on the ‘Glamour Includes’ catwalk. ― Pictures by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 ― Runways normally feature tall and slim models sashaying their way to parade a fashion designer's latest creations.

The recent “Glamour Includes” fashion show, however, saw eight differently-abled models striking their best poses on the catwalk.

With the theme “Glamour Tales,” the show had outfits inspired by ethereal characters such as ballerinas and angels, coming down the runway as heart-pumping electronic dance music soundtracked the event.

Although some of the participants appeared shy as it was their first time modeling, their confidence grew with the help of their designer friends who shared the spotlight with them in the show.

The event, organised by the Make It Right Movement (MIRM) and Brickfields Asia College (BAC), aimed to create awareness about the need to improve accessibility in the fashion industry for differently-abled individuals, many of whom face difficulties finding suitable clothes from high-street brands.

Eight fashion designers including Bill Keith, Rizal Latif, Fara Mas, and other notable names from the Asian Designers Guild, banded together to come up with the clothes.

Rachel Siew ― who wore an icy blue number designed by Keith ― described walking in the show as an “empowering” experience, highlighting the role that fashion plays in uplifting the dignity of differently-abled individuals.

“It’s my first time wearing such a beautiful outfit by a talented designer.

“After all the hard work that we’ve been through, the fittings, waking up early and everything, I feel it was worth it,” said the 29-year-old MIRM community advocate, who was born with Morquio syndrome.

MedlinePlus states that Morquio syndrome happens when the body does not have or is missing an enzyme that is needed to break down long chains of sugar molecules and because of this, the molecules “build up in different parts of the body and cause various health problems.”

Siew donned an elegant gown with delicate French lace and a pair of angelic white wings tailored to fit her small frame perfectly.

She said practicality was also a crucial point to consider when designing clothes for individuals with disabilities, adding that for example, not using buttons or zippers was important to ensure that differently-abled people could have outfits that were stylish yet easy to wear.

For Keith, it was not his first time creating clothes for clients with disabilities and the challenge was one he took on with immediate gusto.

“I’ve designed for differently-abled people before but they were private requests. Usually, their parents bring them in.

“(Siew) can wear anything that everyone else wears. It just has to be in proportion to her size,” he told Malay Mail.

Keith said that speaking up was an important part in creating awareness about the special needs community and getting the fashion industry to evolve into a more inclusive space for all.

MIRM founder and BAC Education group managing director Raja Singham urged fashion designers to respond to the growing demand for clothes adapted for people with special needs, a market which still remains largely untapped.