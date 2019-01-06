Dr Wan Azizah: Visit to Cameron Highlands nothing to do with by-election

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail speaks during the Mercy Malaysia Humanitarian Lab 2.0 at IIUM in Gombak January 6, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

GOMBAK, Jan 6 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail clarified that she was present in Cameron Highlands on January 3, as part of the ongoing Ops Gading 5.

She was responding to electoral watchdog Bersih who had criticised the recent increased visits by Pakatan Harapan (PH) elected representatives and government ministers to the parliamentary seat ahead of the by-election.

Dr Wan Azizah explained that she was present in Cameron highlands to give mandate to the execution of Ops Gading 5 which starts from January 1 to December 31 this year.

She said the official visit was a follow up from the National Security Council meeting chaired by her on December 27, which was also attended by the BN-led Pahang state government.

“At the meeting, the (Pahang) state government asked us to continue the implementation of Ops Gading to address the issue of land intrusion in Cameron Highlands, which previously caused landslides that claimed life.

“The visit had nothing to do with the by-election, even the nominations is not done. That aside we still have to continue to work as the government no matter where,” she said.