Dr Wan Azizah saddened Agong who pardoned her hubby abdicated

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail speaks during the Mercy Malaysia Humanitarian Lab 2.0 at IIUM in Gombak January 6, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

GOMBAK, Jan 6 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said was saddened by the resignation of Sultan Muhammad V as the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong as he was the one who pardoned her husband.

She however said his resignation must be respected.

Dr Wan Azizah said Sultan Muhammad V played a big part in pardoning Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“He was the one who pardoned my husband.

“We respect his decision, but I am also sad as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong was there when a big change happened in the country, he was there to swear in the new Prime Minister and also saw the change of government which is historical,” she said told reporters after officially closing the Humanitarian Laboratory 2.0 conference at the International Islamic University Malaysia here today.

She added that the Cabinet was only informed today of the decision.

In a statement earlier today the Comptroller of the Royal Household Wan Ahmad Dahlan Ab Aziz said: “The Palace would like to inform that the Seri Paduka Baginda Tuanku has resigned as the 15th Yang DiPertuan Agong effective January 6 in accordance to Article 32(3) of the Federal Constitution.”

Wan Ahmad said His Majesty had officially informed the other rulers by writing to the secretary of the Conference of Rulers.

There has been no news so far on which ruler will be appointed as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s successor.

The constitutional article states that the Agong may at any time resign his office by writing to the Conference of Rulers or be removed from office by the Conference of Rulers.

Wan Ahmad said the King has also expressed his highest appreciation to the Prime Minister and the Federal government for their cooperation during his time.

He said that Sultan Muhammad V was ready to leave for Kelantan to be with the state government and the people to protect and develop the state for the people’s benefit