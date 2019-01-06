PSB haven't received official invitation to join GPS, says Wong

Datuk Seri Wong Soon Koh said PSB has not received any official invitation to join Gabungan Parti Sarawak. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, Jan 6 — The United Peoples’ Party (UPP), which has now been rebranded as the Party Sarawak Bersatu (PSB), has not received any official invitation to join Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) so far.

“We haven’t received any official invitation to join them, or being told what to do yet. We will wait for the official launching of GPS on January 19, and from there we will wait and see,” said its president Datuk Seri Wong Soon Koh.

Wong, who is also the Minister for State International Trade and E-Commerce, said it was never an issue for PSB being a GPS-friendly party, and it would continue to pledge absolute loyalty to GPS and Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg.

“We are giving our full support to all the policies mooted by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari in his fight to restore the rights of Sarawak,” he stressed.

Wong said he also appreciated Parti Pesaka Bumiputera (PBB) vice president Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah’s remark that PSB is part of GPS. — Bernama