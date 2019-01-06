Bobby Suan doesn’t rule out rejoining UPKO

PENSIANGAN, Jan 6 (Bernama) — Sabah’s Nabawan state assemblyman Datuk Bobbey Suan has not ruled out the possibility of returning to his original party, United Pasokmomogun Kadazandusun Murut Organisation (UPKO).

He said he would abide by the wishes of the people and party members in his constituency, adding that “ actually, it looks I am headed there (back to UPKO)”.

He said this after attending the Nabawan Council of Churches Christmas and New Year celebration, which was officiated by Sabah Rural Development Minister Datuk Ewon Benedict and attended by Parti Warisan Sabah leaders as well as officers from state and federal government agencies.

Bobbey won a four-cornered fight in the 14th General Election on a Barisan Nasional ticket but quit UPKO later last year to be an Independent representative. — Bernama