Johor DAP says sorry over councillor’s uncouth statement

Tengku Mahkota Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim arrives for a meeting with local football supporters in Kuala Lumpur February 22, 2017. Johor DAP today apologised to Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar of Johor over an impolite statement by its member and Pontian district councillor Mohamad Kamarul Ariffin Harris Fadzillah towards the Institution of the Constitutional Monarchy on Facebook made two days ago. — Picture by Choo Choy May

JOHOR BARU, Jan 6 — Johor DAP today apologised to Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar of Johor over an impolite statement by its member and Pontian district councillor Mohamad Kamarul Ariffin Harris Fadzillah towards the Institution of the Constitutional Monarchy on Facebook, two days ago.

Its secretary Tan Hong Pin said DAP viewed seriously the uncouth manner in which the statement been made.

‘“As a party member and councillor, he should have prioritised good manners and politeness and need to maintain discipline in his language,’’ he said in a statement here today.

He said, although DAP was firm on the supremacy of the constitution and simultaneously champion freedom of speech, but, the principle and struggle should not be used as an excuse to make a statement without a feeling of responsibility.

He said that any statement expressed should comply with a high diplomatic etiquette and integrity.

Tan said as a party, which is part of the government, DAP always monitored the level of discipline of its members and leadership representatives at the grassroot level when performing their services.

DAP reiterated its stand to uphold the Federal Constitution, Institution of Constitutional Monarchy and maintaining the harmony of society for the overall wellbeing of the people, he said.

Earlier, Mohamad Kamarul Ariffin uploaded a statement disparaging the Tunku Mahkota of Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim in his Facebook, on Friday, before erasing it.

He then apologised to all the Johor Royal Family members via the same site yesterday over the statement that he had made.

‘“I admit that the statement used unsuitable language and flouted the norms of the Johor Race (Bangsa Johor) who are renowned for their courtesy,’’ he said. — Bernama