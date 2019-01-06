Perak MB: Residents affected by storm to receive aid

Perak Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu speaks to reporters in Ipoh October 11, 2018. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Jan 6 — The Perak government has advised residents affected by storm this evening to lodge police report to facilitate the channelling of aid.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu also reminded the residents to adhere to the instruction issued by the authorities if they need to relocate to a relief centre for their safety.

“Don’t forget to bring along important documents,” said Ahmad Faizal, who is also Tambun MP, after his visit to the affected area in Gugusan Manjoi and Meru here.

Heavy rain and strong winds at around 3.30pm has left 20 houses in the Gugusan Manjoi badly damaged and there were residents had to be temporarily relocated to the surau in Kampung Kolam.

Ahmad Faizal said the Ipoh City Council was currently working on clearing the fallen trees, while Tenaga Nasional Berhad to reconnect the power supply to all residential and premises.

Meanwhile, in Bagan Serai, 10 families in Kampung Pusat Penempatan Masyarakat Setempat (PPMS) Bukit Merah near here suffered damages to their homes when the storm blew off the roof today.

Bukit Merah village community management council chairman Noordin Omar said in the 5pm incident, six other houses were badly damaged. — Bernama