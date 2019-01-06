Dr M to visit Terengganu tomorrow

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is scheduled to meet with livestock breeders and fishermen in Marang, Terengganu during his working visit to the state tomorrow. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA TERENGGANU, Jan 6 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is scheduled to meet with livestock breeders and fishermen in Marang, Terengganu during his working visit to the state tomorrow.

The get-together with the groups, to be held at the Marang District Council hall, is one of the highlights of Dr Mahathir’s one-day working visit to the state.

The visit, also Dr Mahathir’s first to Terengganu after Pakatan Harapan won the general election on May 9 last year, will commence with a meeting with Terengganu educators at the Tabung Haji (TH) Hotel & Convention Centre in Kuala Nerus.

Dr Mahathir is also scheduled to spend time with special needs children at Taman Sinar Harapan in Bukit Besar here.

Taman Sinar Harapan is a care centre for intellectually-disabled children, aged 14 and below, under the Social Welfare Department that also provides rehabilitation to those with learning disabilities.

Dr Mahathir, who is also chairman of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), will also officiate the Terengganu Bersatu headquarters in Ladang Tok Pelam here.

Terengganu Mentri Besar Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar in a statement expressed his hope that the prime minister’s working visit to Terengganu would strengthen the relationship and cooperation between the PAS-led state government and the federal government for the benefit of the people.

“On behalf of the Terengganu government, I would like to welcome Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to Terengganu Darul Iman,” he said. — Bernama