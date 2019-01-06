Warisan wants PPBM to stay away from Sabah

Parti Warisan Sabah president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal (left) speaks during a press conference in Kota Kinabalu May 11, 2018. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Jan 6 — Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) wants Parti Pribumi PPBM Malaysia (PPBM) to keep its word and not spread its wings to Sabah as agreed before the 14th General Election.

Warisan president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said it was more than capable of managing and governing the state.

“I have had my say on the matter, including our stand (that Warisan can manage the state government and PPBM need not spread its wings to Sabah) before the election.

“At the last election, PPBM heard our stand and now, after the election, I hope they will still heed our stand,” he told reporters after attending Warisan’s Christmas Open House today.

The Sabah Chief Minister said it was important that the state government, headed by Warisan, was friendly with Pakatan Harapan in Sabah, apart from having good cooperation and ties with the federal government.

Warisan will also continue to support any federal government endeavour so as to jointly help unify the people, he said. — Bernama