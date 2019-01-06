Chong: Sarawak DAP all for claims to rights under MA63

Chong Chieng Jen said Sarawak DAP is supportive of the state’s claims to its rights under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 from the federal government as long as they benefit Sarawakians. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

SIBU, Jan 6 — Sarawak DAP is supportive of the state’s claims to its rights under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), from the federal government as long as they benefited the people in the state, said it chairman Chong Chieng Jen.

He said this was decided at Sarawak DAP’s state council meeting at its Sibu headquarters here today.

He said the meeting discussed the claims made at the Jan 3 meeting of the Sarawak Consultative Committee on MA63 that was chaired by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“Our (Sarawak DAP) stand is that we will fight and support whatever (rights claimed under MA63) that is good for the people of Sarawak,” he said after today’s meeting.

“Not only must we fight for the rights, but we must also implement the rights. We must ensure the rights will benefit the people of Sarawak comprehensively and not benefit the politicians in GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak).”

He claimed that the politicians in GPS were the same people who had ruled Sarawak for the last 55 years and who did not have a good track record when it came to clean, transparent and fair governance.

Meanwhile, Chong, who is also Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Deputy Minister, said the Sarawak DAP also proposed at today’s meeting that the state’s Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) head and several of its top officials be changed.

He claimed that they were neither serious in their efforts to eradicate corruption in the state nor proactive. — Bernama