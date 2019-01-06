Apple's GarageBand just turned 15 today

The free Garageband app makes it easy for anyone with an iOS or Mac device to start learning the basics of digital music production.— Garageband screenshot

CUPERTINO, Jan 6 — Happy birthday, GarageBand! Apple's free music creation app turns 15 today

It made its debut at Macworld, with some star power involved: none other than singer-songwriter John Mayer appearing with Steve Jobs to show off the little app.

Since then other celebrities have worked with Garageband. NIN released a GarageBand project file of their hit track The Hand That Feeds, to encourage fans to make their own remixes of the track. Other artists have also followed suit, including Duran Duran and Radiohead.

Did you know Rihanna actually used a GarageBand drum loop for her song Umbrella? Usher used a synth loop from the app for his Love in This Club as well.

Other artists such as Fall Out Boy, T Pain and the Ting Tings have also recorded tracks with the app that comes free with your iOS device or Mac.

While Logic is indoubtably the more solid and full-featured music creation app for the Mac, if you're just starting out Garageeband is a great way for you to learn, experiment and just jam either on your own or with your friends.

Take a walk down memory lane with this old clip of Steve Jobs introducing Garageband: