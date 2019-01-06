Key film and TV nominations for the 2019 Golden Globes

The Golden Globes for movies and television will be presented at a gala dinner in Beverly Hills today.

LOS ANGELES, Jan 6 — The Golden Globes for movies and television, chosen by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, will be presented at a gala dinner in Beverly Hills today, hosted by actors Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg.

Following is a list of key nominations:

FILM

Best Drama

A Star is Born

Bohemian Rhapsody

If Beale Street Could Talk

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Best Comedy or Musical

Mary Poppins Returns

Crazy Rich Asians

The Favourite

Green Book

Vice

Best Actor, Drama

Bradley Cooper — A Star is Born

Rami Malek — Bohemian Rhapsody

Willem Dafoe — At Eternity’s Gate

John David Washington — BlacKkKlansman

Lucas Hedges — Boy Erased

Best Actress, Drama

Lady Gaga — A Star is Born

Glenn Close — The Wife

Melissa McCarthy — Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Nicole Kidman — Destroyer

Rosamund Pike — A Private War

Best Actor, Comedy or Musical

Christian Bale — Vice

Lin— Manuel Miranda — Mary Poppins Returns

Viggo Mortensen — Green Book

Robert Redford — The Old Man and the Gun

John C. Reilly — Stan and Ollie

Best Actress, Comedy or Musical

Emily Blunt — Mary Poppins Returns

Olivia Colman — The Favourite

Constance Wu — Crazy Rich Asians

Elsie Fisher — Eighth Grade

Charlize Theron — Tully

Best Director

Bradley Cooper — A Star is Born

Alfonso Cuaron — Roma

Peter Farrelly — Green Book

Spike Lee — BlacKkKlansman

Adam McKay — Vice

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali — Green Book

Timothee Chalamet — Beautiful Boy

Adam Driver — BlacKkKlansman

Richard E. Grant — Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell — Vice

Best Supporting Actress

Amy Adams — Vice

Claire Foy — First Man

Regina King — If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone — The Favourite

Rachel Weisz — The Favourite

Best Animated Film

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider—-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Mirai

Best Foreign Film

Capernaum — Lebanon

Girl — Belgium

Never Look Away — Germany

Roma — Mexico

Shoplifters — Japan

Best Original Song

All the Stars — Black Panther

Girl in the Movies — Dumplin’

Requiem for a Private War — A Private War

Shallow — A Star is Born

Revelation — Boy Erased

TELEVISION

Best TV Drama Series

The Americans — FX

Bodyguard — Netflix

Homecoming — Amazon Prime

Killing Eve — BBC America

Pose — FX

Best TV Comedy/Musical Series

Barry — HBO

The Good Place — NBC

Kidding — Showtime

The Kominsky Method — Netflix

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel — Amazon Prime

Best Actor, TV Drama

Jason Bateman — Ozark

Stephan James — Homecoming

Richard Madden — Bodyguard

Billy Porter — Pose

Matthew Rhys — The Americans

Best Actress, TV Drama

Caitriona Balfe — Outlander

Elisabeth Moss — The Handmaid’s Tale

Sandra Oh — Killing Eve

Julia Roberts — Homecoming

Keri Russell — The Americans

Best Actor, TV Comedy/Musical

Bill Hader — Barry

Michael Douglas — The Kominsky Method

Donald Glover — Atlanta

Jim Carrey — Kidding

Sacha Baron Cohen — Who Is America?

Best Actress, TV Comedy/Musical

Kristen Bell — The Good Place

Candice Bergen — Murphy Brown

Alison Brie — GLOW

Rachel Brosnahan — The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Debra Messing — Will & Grace

Best TV Movie or Limited Series

The Alienist — TNT

Sharp Objects — HBO

A Very English Scandal — Amazon Prime

Escape at Dannemora — Showtime

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story — FX

