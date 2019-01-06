Key film and TV nominations for the 2019 Golden Globes

LOS ANGELES, Jan 6 — The Golden Globes for movies and television, chosen by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, will be presented at a gala dinner in Beverly Hills today, hosted by actors Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg.
Following is a list of key nominations:
FILM
Best Drama
A Star is Born
Bohemian Rhapsody
If Beale Street Could Talk
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Best Comedy or Musical
Mary Poppins Returns
Crazy Rich Asians
The Favourite
Green Book
Vice
Best Actor, Drama
Bradley Cooper — A Star is Born
Rami Malek — Bohemian Rhapsody
Willem Dafoe — At Eternity’s Gate
John David Washington — BlacKkKlansman
Lucas Hedges — Boy Erased
Best Actress, Drama
Lady Gaga — A Star is Born
Glenn Close — The Wife
Melissa McCarthy — Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Nicole Kidman — Destroyer
Rosamund Pike — A Private War
Best Actor, Comedy or Musical
Christian Bale — Vice
Lin— Manuel Miranda — Mary Poppins Returns
Viggo Mortensen — Green Book
Robert Redford — The Old Man and the Gun
John C. Reilly — Stan and Ollie
Best Actress, Comedy or Musical
Emily Blunt — Mary Poppins Returns
Olivia Colman — The Favourite
Constance Wu — Crazy Rich Asians
Elsie Fisher — Eighth Grade
Charlize Theron — Tully
Best Director
Bradley Cooper — A Star is Born
Alfonso Cuaron — Roma
Peter Farrelly — Green Book
Spike Lee — BlacKkKlansman
Adam McKay — Vice
Best Supporting Actor
Mahershala Ali — Green Book
Timothee Chalamet — Beautiful Boy
Adam Driver — BlacKkKlansman
Richard E. Grant — Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell — Vice
Best Supporting Actress
Amy Adams — Vice
Claire Foy — First Man
Regina King — If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone — The Favourite
Rachel Weisz — The Favourite
Best Animated Film
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider—-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Mirai
Best Foreign Film
Capernaum — Lebanon
Girl — Belgium
Never Look Away — Germany
Roma — Mexico
Shoplifters — Japan
Best Original Song
All the Stars — Black Panther
Girl in the Movies — Dumplin’
Requiem for a Private War — A Private War
Shallow — A Star is Born
Revelation — Boy Erased
TELEVISION
Best TV Drama Series
The Americans — FX
Bodyguard — Netflix
Homecoming — Amazon Prime
Killing Eve — BBC America
Pose — FX
Best TV Comedy/Musical Series
Barry — HBO
The Good Place — NBC
Kidding — Showtime
The Kominsky Method — Netflix
The Marvelous Mrs Maisel — Amazon Prime
Best Actor, TV Drama
Jason Bateman — Ozark
Stephan James — Homecoming
Richard Madden — Bodyguard
Billy Porter — Pose
Matthew Rhys — The Americans
Best Actress, TV Drama
Caitriona Balfe — Outlander
Elisabeth Moss — The Handmaid’s Tale
Sandra Oh — Killing Eve
Julia Roberts — Homecoming
Keri Russell — The Americans
Best Actor, TV Comedy/Musical
Bill Hader — Barry
Michael Douglas — The Kominsky Method
Donald Glover — Atlanta
Jim Carrey — Kidding
Sacha Baron Cohen — Who Is America?
Best Actress, TV Comedy/Musical
Kristen Bell — The Good Place
Candice Bergen — Murphy Brown
Alison Brie — GLOW
Rachel Brosnahan — The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Debra Messing — Will & Grace
Best TV Movie or Limited Series
The Alienist — TNT
Sharp Objects — HBO
A Very English Scandal — Amazon Prime
Escape at Dannemora — Showtime
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story — FX
