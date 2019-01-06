AirAsia offers up 1.9 million promo seats to welcome the New Year

AirAsia is offering up 1.9 million promo seats to welcome in the New Year with fares for as low as RM19 for domestic flights, and RM49 for regional flights. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — AirAsia is offering up 1.9 million promo seats to welcome in the New Year with fares for as low as RM19 for domestic flights, and RM49 for regional flights. The promotion also includes AirAsia X flights for as low as RM319.

Book on airasia.com or the AirAsia mobile app from January 7 (0001h GMT +8) to January 20, 2019 (2400h GMT +8) for immediate travel through to July 31, 2019.

Promotional all-in members fares from as low as RM19* for flights from Kuala Lumpur to Johor, Kuantan and Labuan. From Kota Kinabalu to Bintulu and Sibu, Kuching to Bintulu and Miri. From Penang to Langkawi.

RM49* from Kuala Lumpur to Silangit — Lake Toba, Phuket and Krabi;

RM69* from Kuala Lumpur to Padang and Ho Chi Minh.

AirAsia X flights from Kuala Lumpur to Tianjin, Melbourne, Jeju, Amritsar and Osaka with all-in members fares from RM319* are also up for grab, or fly with extra comfort on the award-winning Premium Flatbed from Kuala Lumpur to Bali, Taipei, Amritsar and Jaipur from only RM599*.

AirAsia BIG Members can redeem promo seats from as low as 920 BIG Points on airasiabig.com or BIG Loyalty app.

While booking their flights, guests can also pre-book the limited edition Santan Combo Meal** comprising chicken teriyaki with rice, potato salad and sweet snacks for only RM13 (carrier code AK) or RM23 (carrier code D7).

#INB4 someone calls us out to say that we’re losing focus. SoyaCincau will always be about tech, that’s our core but once in a while we’ll share interesting stories that we think our dear readers will be interested in and let’s be honest, who doesn’t like cheap flights?

*One-way all-in-fares inclusive of taxes and fees for AirAsia BIG members only. Terms and conditions apply.

** Promotion for Santan Combo Meal is applicable during the initial flight booking. Savings and meal selection are subject to flight carrier code. — SoyaCincau