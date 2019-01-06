Sabah CM to meet southern Philippines leaders next week

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal is expected to discuss several important issues with yet unnamed leaders from the southern Philippines when they visit the state capital next week. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Jan 6 — Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal is expected to discuss several important issues with yet unnamed leaders from the southern Philippines when they visit the state capital next week.

Mohd Shafie said one of the topics would be about the safety aspects of Sabah’s east coast, as well as to strengthen cooperation with the southern Philippines leaders in an effort to combat cross-border crimes plaguing the area.

“They (the leaders from southern Philippines) wish to meet, maybe about their situation in southern Philippines, especially about the new Bangsamoro leadership.

“I want the meeting to be seen as a new approach for us to work together to curb unwanted activities from happening, especially in the east coast of Sabah, because security is important.

“...not just to protect human lives but also to make sure the tourism sector can grow and be further developed in the area,” he told reporters after attending the Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) X’mas Open House here today.

Meanwhile, Mohd Shafie also reminded the people of Sabah to reject extremism and racism as they could jeopardise the harmony and unity of the multi-cultural society in the state.

“Don’t be religious extremists either. We must hold firm to each other’s beliefs,” he said.

Earlier, in his speech, Mohd Shafie, who is also the Warisan president, called on party leaders and members to work harder to fulfil the hopes of the people and take Sabah’s development to a higher level this year.

He also reminded party leaders and members to stop politicking and not to fight for posts or positions in the coming party election. — Bernama