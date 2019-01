At least 30 goldmine workers were killed in a landslide in Afghanistan’s northern Badakhshan province while 20 were injured.

KABUL, Jan 6 — At least 30 goldmine workers were killed in a landslide in Afghanistan’s northern Badakhshan province today, a police spokesman said.

Sanaullah Rohani, a provincial police spokesman in Badakhshan, also said 20 were injured while they were working inside the mine in Kohistan district.

Landslides are frequent in the northern mountainous provinces of Afghanistan. — Reuters