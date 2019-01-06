Sultan Muhammad V steps down as Agong

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V delivers his royal address at the opening of the first meeting of the sixth term of the 13th Parliament in Kuala Lumpur March 5, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — Sultan Muhammad V has stepped down as the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

In a statement, the Comptroller of the Royal Household Wan Ahmad Dahlan Ab Aziz said: “The Palace would like to inform that the Seri Paduka Baginda Tuanku has resigned as the 15th Yang DiPertuan Agong effective January 6 in accordance to Article 32(3) of the Federal Constitution.”

Wan Ahmad said His Majesty had officially informed the other rulers by writing to the secretary of the Conference of Rulers.

“Throughout his time as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, His Majesty had carried out his responsibilities as the Head of State to ensure stability, justice and in the basis of unity.

“The King has also offered his thanks to the other Malay Rulers who had chosen him as the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong from December 13, 2016,” Wan Ahmad said.

There has been no news so far on which ruler will be appointed as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s successor.

The constitutional article states that the Agong may at any time resign his office by writing to the Conference of Rulers or be removed from office by the Conference of Rulers.

Wan Ahmad said the King has also expressed his highest appreciation to the Prime Minister and the Federal government for their cooperation during his time.

“As the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, His Majesty said he is very proud with the sacrifices and loyalty that has been shown to His Majesty and the country.”

Wan Ahmad said His Majesty has decreed that Malaysians remain united and work together in shouldering the responsibilities towards this sovereign nation so Malaysia will continue to be in peace and harmony.

He said that Sultan Muhammad V was ready to leave for Kelantan to to be with the state government and the people to protect and develop the state for the people’s benefit.