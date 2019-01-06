Perak team plan to have ‘stop smoking’ symbol on jersey

Pafa plan to have a ‘stop smoking’ symbol on their team’s jerseys for the new season in support of the government’s efforts in enforcing the smoking ban. — Reuters pic

IPOH, Jan 6 — The Perak Football Association (Pafa) plan to have a “stop smoking” symbol on their team’s jerseys for the new season in support of the government’s efforts in enforcing the smoking ban.

Pafa president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu, who is also the Mentri Besar, said this would be announced soon at a ceremony to introduce the players.

“I’m making efforts to have the symbol placed on the jerseys of the state team, who will also be competing at the Asian level...it is an important message because it is good for our health,” he told reporters after launching the Tambun Parliament’s “Jom Sihat” programme at Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina Chong Hwa in Kanthan Baru here today.

Ahmad Faizal, who joined the students and residents to walk a thousand steps around Kampung Kanthan Baru, said the ‘stop smoking’ symbol on the team’s jerseys was one the state government would conduct jointly with the Perak Health Department to spread the message.

“I was a smoker for decades, but I managed to stop, thanks to my family’s encouragement. I feel healthier, fitter and can think better too. I urge all Perak people to stop smoking,” he said. — Bernama