Kayveas: I tried to make peace with Maglin but he refused

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — Tan Sri M. Kayveas revealed today that he had attempted to resolve issues behind the disputed MyPPP presidency with former party member Datuk Maglin Dennis D’Cruz but it did not end well.

Last year May prior to the 14th general election there was a power struggle between two factions in MyPPP after disputes over the MyPPP presidency surfaced when Kayveas was supposedly sacked from the position by the party, with Maglin assuming the role of acting president.

“I have been called by the registrar who said I am the president, and they asked me to please settle the issue with Maglin.

“I called Maglin, we had three meetings and he doesn’t want to settle; that’s up to him,” he said during a special press conference at the party headquarters in Kampung Attap today when he had earlier announced that he will contest in Cameron Highlands,

Kayveas today stressed the Registrar of Societies (RoS) recognises him as the rightful president, and not Maglin.

“Do not get confused, go to RoS and get it checked; the RoS maintains that I am the president, what they did was against the party’s constitution,” he said referring to his previous sacking.

“We amended the constitution and included a special clause that no president can be removed unless by way of an annual or extraordinary grand meeting,” he explained.