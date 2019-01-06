KFA closes doors of negotiations with FAM over Akhyar’s transfer to JDT

National football player Muhammad Akhyar Abdul Rashid in action during the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup final match against Vietnam in Kuala Lumpur 11 December, 2018. — Bernama pic

ALOR SETAR, Jan 6 — The Kedah Football Association (KFA) has closed the doors of negotiations with the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) over the controversial transfer of Muhammad Akhyar Abdul Rashid to Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT), and will stick by its decision to bring the matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

KFA honourary secretary Mohd Asmirul Anuar Aris said, however, KFA would remain professional and be open to discussions with FAM on other matters, including the football league.

“We had previously appealed to the FAM, but the decision by the national body was unjust in addressing the issue.

“If it is true they wish to discuss it, it would have been done since the very beginning, but the previous decision (made by FAM) did not involve KFA at all, so KFA has taken all options into consideration, and see that the CAS is the best way to resolve this issue,” he told reporters when met in Kampung Tebengau, Kuala Kedah near here, today.

He said KFA had also appointed a lawyer who was currently reviewing the case before filing it at the CAS in the near future.

“We will file this case with CAS, and it is estimated to cost around RM100,000. Here, I would also like to thank all Kedah supporters, including those from other states, who are providing moral and financial support to KFA.

“Here, we see the people want a clean and transparent government, and the same goes for the FAM management. Anyone who commits an offence should be subject to legal action and FAM should be transparent and decisive in carrying out its duties as a parent body,” he said.

Asked about Akhyar, who attended a training session with JDT yesterday, Mohd Asmirul Anuar said although the 19-year-old had started training with JDT, ‘legally’ speaking, he still belonged to Kedah.

“FAM has made a decision, so based on that decision Akhyar is with JDT, but technically he still belongs to Kedah until the CAS makes its decision. I wish to also say that we (KFA) do not have any problem with Akhyar or his family, because we have brought the young player up through the ranks here,” he said.

The KFA had previously filed an appeal to FAM after being dissatisfied with FAM’s decision which set the compensation of RM75,000 due to Kedah from any team seeking Akhyar’s services.

The FAM Appeal Committee, however, maintained its decision that the 19-year-old would only have to pay RM210,000 to buy out his contract with KFA to move to another team, while his new team would pay RM75,000 to KFA as compensation for developing the player. — Bernama