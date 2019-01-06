Perak PH swings into action for Cameron Highlands by-election

Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said PH Perak will be activating its election machinery to support the PH candidate for the Cameron Highlands by-election. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Jan 6 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) Perak will be activating its election machinery to support the PH candidate for the Cameron Highlands by-election.

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu, who is also state PH chairman, said a meeting of state PH components would be held soon to finalise details.

“PH Perak will assist our friends in Pahang by sending our teams to help in the campaign to assure our candidate wins in style,” he told reporters after officiating the Tambun parliamentary constituency’s “Jom Sihat” programme here today.

On November 30, the Election Court had nullified the results of the contest for the constituency after finding that some voters had been bribed to vote for the Barisan Nasional candidate Datuk C. Sivarraajh, who won the seat by a majority of 500 votes in a five cornered contest.

The PH candidate in the contest, M. Manogaran from DAP, had filed a petition on the results.

He has again been named as PH’s candidate for the by-election, nomination of which is on January 12 and polling on January 26. — Bernama