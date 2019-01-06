Wanna One: Where to now?

Wanna One has proven to be the most successful group to have come out of the Produce 101 series. — V-Live screenshot

SEOUL, JAN 6 — Wanna One's contract officially ended December 31, 2018. Rumours of contract extensions and a unit group had abounded before the date but their agency Swing Entertainment confirmed that the contract would terminate as stipulated. The group will still attend award shows in January together and perform in their one last concert, entitled "Therefore".

What is next for the members now they are no longer the 11-member rookie group that took over South Korea? Here's a rundown of the news so far on what the members will be up to now they're going their separate ways:



Yoon Jisung: Jisung, the oldest member and leader of Wanna One, will be starring in musical The Days that opens February 22 next month. He will also release a solo album as well, and after that, begin his mandatory military service.

“Ha Sungwoon is, according to his agency, taking a break and is also rumoured to be releasing a solo album soon. He is also taking time for his studies, skipping an awards show appearance to take an exam.

Hwang Minhyun will rejoin his previous group, Nu'est after Wanna One's final concert, said his agency. Insiders also report a song has already been prepared for the group and it is only awaiting Minhyun's return.

Ong Seongwu of Fantagio is apparently filming a drama mid-2019 and has apparently received various acting offers as has Park Jihoon, who has already opened his official fancafe.

Park Woojin and Lee Daehwi are set to join labelmates MXM as part of a new boygroup, called Brand New Boys.

Kim Jaehwan, known for his powerful, distinctive vocals is likely to debut as a solo artis but no plans have been confirmed as yet, as with Bae Jinyoung.

Last but certainly not least, Kang Daniel, arguably the most recogniseable and popular Wanna One member is already promoting his new TV show Help Me! Homes on MBC.

Wanna One's final concert on January 24-27 will feature various special stages and will be the band's final goodbye, with tickets selling out for all four shows almost immediately after they went on sale.